SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

School buses are cancelled between South River down to Parry Sound, including West Parry Sound, Britt, Nobel, Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau, East Parry Sound South of Highway 522, Sundrige, Burk's Falls, Magnetawan, Katrine, Emsdale, Kearney and Sprucedale.

WEATHER

TODAY: Freezing rain around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with light snow and ice pellets for the rest of northeastern Ontario. Highs today from 1 C to 4 C. For Timmins, Cochrane, Kapusaksing and Hearst temperatures will fall to -3 C. Along James Bay temperatures will fall to -12 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -3 C on Manitoulin Island to -23 C in Attawapiskat. Sudbury's low will be near -7 C.

TOMORROW: Sunshine. Highs from -2 C to 2 C. Along James Bay highs will be near -6 C.

SUNDAY: Southern regions can expect rain and or freezing rain. From Timmins north sunshine. Highs from 0 C in Sudbury to 6 C in Kapuskasing.

NEWS

COURT: A Sudbury lawyer has a case that could set a precedent for people affected by intimate images released without their consent. Dhiren Chohan's client was ordered to pay over $140,000 in damages last year for posting a video of his ex-girlfriend on a porn website. Chohan succeeded at setting aside the judgment for damages and liability. Now he's preparing for a possible trial.

FIREFIGHTERS: Greater Sudbury Fire Services is responding to criticism that its firefighting training discriminates against women. Retired mining engineering instructor Lionel Rudd wrote a letter to the city. He says he heard about a woman from Beaver Lake who failed to become a volunteer firefighter after failing the physical test by two minutes. Rudd says he feels the testing process was not designed to test both genders equally. Acting deputy fire chief, and training instructor Kate Wilkins disagrees.

ART: A unique art project held recently at Cambrian College in Sudbury pushed students out of their comfort zones. Kindergarten students from Northeastern Elementary School were teamed up with Art and Design Fundamentals students at the college.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Road surfaces may become slippery around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay due to freezing rain.

Highway 11 has snow cover and reduced visibility from North Bay to Smooth Rock Falls. Highway 101 has snow cover from Foleyet to Timmins and Matheson. Highway 144 has snow cover from just north of Sudbury to Timmins.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.