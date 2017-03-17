WEATHER

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies across northeastern Ontario with increasing cloud this afternoon. Highs from 2 C to 4 C. Along James Bay highs of -1 C or -2 C.

TONIGHT: Snow for Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, the north shore, Elliot Lake and Manitoulin Island. Cloudy elsewhere with lows from -3 C to -11 C.

TOMORROW: Cloudy for much of the northeast, with a mix of sun and cloud for Sudbury, North Bay and the Temiskaming region. Highs near 3 C or 4 C. Along James Bay highs from -6 C up to 0 C.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and cloud for all of northeastern Ontario. Highs from 1 C to 5 C. Along James Bay highs from -5 C up to -1 C.

NEWS

FIRE OPTIMIZATION: Close to 200 residents from Lively and Whitefish were at the city's final fire optimization public information session last night. One of the proposals would close the small fire station in Beaver Lake. That site is currently run by volunteer firefighters. The optimization plan would reduce by half the overall number of volunteer firefighters across the city, and add 58 new career firefighters.

POLICE: A spokesperson with Greater Sudbury police says reinforced assault gloves are not issued to their officers. The use of reinforced assault gloves by a police officer in Ottawa has led to questions about the gloves worn by police. Last week, the provincial Special Investigations Unit charged an Ottawa police officer with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, after a suspect died following a confrontation with Ottawa police.

RECREATION: A new program in Sudbury is removing some of the barriers young women face who want to play sport.

The Greater Sudbury Soccer Club is offering free soccer classes next week for girls between the ages of seven and 14.

GARDENING: Gardeners in northeastern Ontario who struggle to grow roses have a new variety to try. It's called the Canadian Shield Rose. The rose has been created for Canada's 150th birthday celebrations this summer.

MAKER FEST: Science North and the Greater Sudbury Public Library are hopping on the global makers trend. It encourages people to try do-it-yourself creations and learn new skills. The organizations are hosting the first-ever Maker Fest in Sudbury this spring.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways across northeastern Ontario are bare and dry.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.