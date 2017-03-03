WEATHER

TODAY: Unseasonably cold weather will persist through Northeastern Ontario today, but no snowfall is in the forecast. A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries for Sault Ste. Marie and the James Bay coast. Highs today from minus 9 to minus 18 farther north.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries except for the James Bay region which will remain clear and cold. Lows minus 21 to minus 30.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and cloud. Highs minus 8 to minus 13.

NEWS

HYDRO BILLS: Two provincial political parties have released their plans on how they plan to cut your power costs. The NDP say the can cut bills by 30 per cent by returning public utilities to public hands. The Liberals promise a 17 per cent reduction by spreading out the costs for $28 billion dollars worth of hydro projects over a number of years. The Progressive Conservatives say they are still working on their hydro plan.

EMERGENCY FOOD AID: Some charitable agencies in Sudbury are seeing an increase in the number of clients who are in dire need of food. Most food banks allow for one visit per month. After that option is exhausted, those who need food can seek out emergency services from agencies like the Social Planning Council.

LABOUR: The union that represents more than 220 Canadian Hearing Society workers hopes to negotiate a contract with their employer today. They've been without a contract for four years. Local 20-73 of the Canadian Union of Public employees represents counsellors, audiologists, interpreters, specialists and other workers. About 70 of these workers provide services in northern Ontario, including Sudbury.

RALLY: A weekend event in Sudbury is meant to show support for immigration and recent newcomers who arrived as refugees. Alan Asher is helping to plan tomorrow's Refugees Welcome rally and march. On the same day, anti-immigration rallies are planned in the United States and other parts of Canada. Asher says he thinks most residents in Sudbury believe this community is accepting of all ethnic backgrounds and faith.

ENTERTAINMENT: First-time feature film makers made Sudbury their home over the past two and a half weeks.

Today is the last day of shooting on the movie Grim Trigger. It's a science fiction film complete with aliens, 1950s flashbacks and telepathy.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in the region are bare. Highway 144 north of Sudbury towards Gogama does have snow covered sections. Highway 17 just south of Wawa is partly snow covered.

Highway 537 in the Wanup area is now open. It had been closed due to flooding.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.