BUS CANCELLATIONS

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reporting bus cancellations for North Bay, Parry Sound, Nipissing, Mattawa and other communities which they serve. For a complete list check the NPSSTS website.

WEATHER

Freezing rain warning for Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Ranger Lake, Elliot Lake, Blind River, Manitoulin, Killarney, Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami, New Liskeard, Kirkland Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.

5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets is expected to begin this morning changing to freezing rain early this evening. The freezing rain will change to rain Saturday as temperatures rise above freezing.

TODAY: Snow and Ice pellets for southern regions, cloudy with the chance of flurries for Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst. Highs from -9 C up to 0 C. Along James Bay a mix of sun and cloud with a high in Attawapiskat of -12 C.

TONIGHT: Lows along James Bay will be near -17 C. Timmins and Kapuskasing can expect lows from -10 C to -12 C. Elsewhere temperatures will rise overnight reaching 5 C in Sudbury.

TOMORROW: Snow and blowing snow. Temperatures falling several degrees for southern regions. Sudbury and North Bay will fall to 1 C. Sault Ste. Marie will stay steady at -5 C. Timmins can expect a high of -8 C. Along James Bay highs near -10 C.

NEWS

COLLISION: Provincial police reopened Highway 101, west of Timmins, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night after a serious collision that killed four people. OPP say the two vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m., 70 kilometres west of Timmins. Two adults and two children died. Their identities have not been released by police. Read more.

FIRE CHANGES: A proposal city staff call the "optimization plan" would dramatically change Sudbury's fire department. Among other things it would see 60 new full-time firefighters hired to replace dozens of volunteers in the outlying areas of the city. The plans would close 9 aging fire halls in the outlying areas, build new ones in better locations, and staff them with volunteers and full-timers. Read more.

TRANSIT SAFETY: Safety onboard transit buses has been in the news lately, with a driver in Winnipeg allegedly killed by a passenger. In Sudbury, CUPE Local 4705 represents 125 full and part time transit drivers. President Darrell Taylor says there have been cases of Sudbury bus drivers being assaulted, but nothing like what happened in Winnipeg. Read more.

LAUNDRY SERVICES: A city report reveals Sudbury's economy will lose more than $ 6-million per year once the hospital moves its laundry services down south, to Hamilton. Back in January, city council voted to study how Sudbury would be affected by this change. The report reveals local businesses and utilities will lose money once a total of 42 people are laid off from Sudbury Hospital Services. Read more.

WILD WEATHER: Sudbury city crews have been dealing with snowplowing and potholes during this week of wild weather. Operations manager Randy Halverson says they've had to switch workers back and forth between winter and spring duties. He says this is the first season he can remember when crews have twice had to deal with spring-like thaws during the winter.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare with partial snow cover around Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Iroquois Falls and Cochrane. Highway conditions are expected to deteriorate with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain expected today and tomorrow.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.