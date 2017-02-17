WEATHER

TODAY: Mainly cloudy across northeastern Ontario with highs from -4 C along James Bay to 2 C in Sault Ste. Marie. Sudbury's high will be -2 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -2 C to - 6 C.

TOMORROW: Much of the region will be cloudy with the chance of showers. Manitoulin, Sudbury, North Bay up to Kirkland Lake can expect a mix of sun and cloud. Highs from 3 C to 5 C. Along James Bay there's the chance of some snow with highs from -3 C to 1 C.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and cloud for regions near the Great Lakes. Highs from 1 C to 6 C. Cloudy with the chance of flurries from Chapleau and Timmins north to James Bay. Highs from -10 C in Attawapiskat up to -1 C in Timmins.

NEWS

PAROLE: Kim Hancock says the man responsible for her 18-year-old son's death is now eligible for day parole.

DJ Hancock's car was struck head-on by Walter Carter's truck on Sudbury's southwest bypass in August of 2014. The young hockey player died at the scene. Carter, who was sentenced to five years in prison, became eligible for day passes, one year later.

TSB REPORT: A fiery train derailment in northern Ontario was caused partly by a track inspector who wasn't properly trained. That is one of the findings of the Transportation Safety Board into the first of two oil train accidents near Gogama in the winter of 2015. Investigators say the rookie inspector didn't notice the crack in the rails that caused the train to jump the tracks. CN Rail says it has run 100 new track supervisors through an improved training program. Read more.

HYDRO: The Greater Sudbury Utilities group says it's immediately stopping the practice of disconnecting hydro for non-payment during the winter months. This comes after the company received a letter from provincial Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault. The Sudbury MPP sent a letter to all the power distribution companies in Ontario. The local company says it won't cut the power to any more homes.

HOME HEATING: Northerners who heat with oil or propane are bracing for how cap and trade fees will affect their bills. Each individual fuel supplier is charged by the government based on their own individual footprint, but while some companies are including a cap and trade line when they bill their customers, others are not. Read more.

HEALTH CARE: Expectant moms in Sudbury who may have an Indigenous heritage can now incorporate that culture into their home births. Provincial funding will allow the Shkagamik Kwa Health Centre to hire two registered midwives.

The three year funding investment will mean up to 40 Indigenous woman will be able to access culturally appropriate child and maternity care.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways in northeastern Ontario are mostly bare with some wet sections. Highway 560 between Highway 144 and Elk Lake is partly snow packed.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.