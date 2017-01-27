WEATHER

Snow squall watch for Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

Lake effect snow is expected through the day and into tonight.

TODAY: Lake effect snow and some snow squalls around Lake Superior, cloudy for the rest of northeastern Ontario with a few flurries. Manitoulin Island could get up to 5 cm of snow. Daytime highs will range from -5 C up to -1 C except along James Bay where highs will be near -10 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -3 C to -12 C.

TOMORROW: Light snow. Highs from -11 C to -3 C.

SUNDAY: Generally cloudy, with a mix of sun and cloud for Wawa, Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst. Highs from -14 C up to -7 C.

NEWS

LAURENTIAN UNIVERSITY: Laurentian University is looking to trim its workforce by offering employees incentives to leave their jobs. The 300 support staff at the school can choose between four different options, including a year's salary for quitting or moving to part-time hours. President Dominic Giroux says this is so Laurentian can prepare for tight financial times in the future.

TRANSPORTATION: An official with the Town of Wawa says he is appalled by the actions of Greyhound, after the bus company unexpectedly dropped off dozens of passenger in December of last year. A total of 34 passengers were left at the Wawa community centre, after travelling from Winnipeg without heat on the bus. A winter storm was getting worse, forcing the driver to pull off the road. Greyhound put its driver up at a hotel, but then expected the town to deal with the passengers.

HYDRO: Rising hydro rates have created turmoil throughout Ontario in the past year, including in the northern part of the province. While in Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay this week, Premier Kathleen Wynne was met with protestors upset over sky rocketting hydro rates. She told CBC News that her government is working to change that reality. LISTEN.

STANDOFF: The man who barricaded himself in his home yesterday is set to appear in bail court this morning. The incident happened just off Milnet Road, 10 km north of Capreol. A 48-year-old man barricaded himself in his home after police were called to the area to investigate a weapons complaint Wednesday night. The man surrendered to police around noon Thursday. READ MORE.

DISABILITY FUNDING: The Direct Funding Program has received a $5-million boost from the provincial government. Sudbury gets a portion. More than 20 people with permanent disabilities in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district are part of the program. That means they manage and hire their own homecare. The funding will help more people living in rural areas get consistent and local help.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Highways around Timmins, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst have snow cover or partial snow cover.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.