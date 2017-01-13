WEATHER

Snow squall warning for Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island.

Snow squalls off Lake Superior continue to blast the region this morning.

Extreme cold warning for Moosonee, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat.

Wind chill values near -45 this morning. The extreme cold conditions are expected to moderate somewhat this afternoon.

TODAY: Snow squalls around Lake Superior this morning and a few morning flurries for Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst. Skies are expected to clear for almost all of northeastern Ontario with highs from -18 C up to -10 C. Sudbury can expect a high of -15 C. Along James Bay highs near -23 C with wind chills making it feel like the -40s C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -12 C to -27 C.

TOMORROW: The chance of snow squalls around Lake Superior with generally cloudy skies elsewhere and the chance of flurries. Some sunshine is also expected for Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake and Sudbury. Highs from -8 C up to -3 C. Along James Bay some light snow with highs near -18 C.

NEWS

LABOUR: Laundry workers at Sudbury Hospital Services waited for the provincial minister of labour at their workplace yesterday. They were hoping to talk to the minister about the layoffs they face at the end of March. But Kevin Flynn decided not to come.

COURT: A discredited engineer connected to the fatal 2012 Elliot Lake mall collapse is expected to face cross examination for the last time today. Robert Wood has been in the witness box for the last three days, testifying about his reports of the shopping centre.

EDUCATION: Laurentian University is about to embark on a new strategic plan. The current plan, that runs from 2012 to 2017, will wrap up later this year. After reaching many of their 40 goals, Laurentian president Dominic Giroux says there are some things he'd still like to work on.

SNOWMOBILE: With more and more snowmobile trails opening for the winter season, police have a few reminders. Sudbury Police have officers patrolling trails and intersections where the trail crosses a roadway. Sergeant Steve Russell says the number one complaint they get is about snowmobilers deals with people who take their machines on private property where no organized trail exists.

SPORTS: The Sudbury Wolves say they haven't heard much from their fans about the new, no exit policy at the Sudbury Arena. Starting this season, ticket holders for a hockey game or other event can't leave the rink and come back in, unless it's to go to a new smoking section. For decades, Sudbury hockey fans have popped out to downtown bars at intermission.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 17 is mostly bare from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury, North Bay and Mattawa.

Highways on Manitoulin Island are mostly bare.

All other highways in the northeast have some snow cover and packed snow, with reduced visibility at times especially north of Sault Ste Marie and along Highway 11 from Temiskaming Shores to Iroquois Falls.

Do you have a traffic or road update to share with us? Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.