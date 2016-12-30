WEATHER

TODAY: A mix of sun and cloud across northeastern Ontario, except for the James Bay coast which will see periods of snow. Highs between minus 9 C and minus 15 C. Colder on the James Bay coast with highs between minus 16 C and minus 18 C.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy for the region. Lows between minus 17 C and minus 25 C. Colder around the James Bay coast with lows around minus 28.

TOMORROW: Periods of snow stretching from Wawa, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Blind River, the North Shore, Manitoulin Island, Sudbury, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores and Kirkland Lake. Elsewhere cloudy with a good chance of flurries. Highs between minus 6 C to minus 13 C. Colder across James Bay.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light flurries for northeastern Ontario. Highs between minus 3 C to minus 9 C.

NEWS

ELECTRICITY: The amount you spend on hydro will go down in the New Year. Starting January 1st, the Wynne government will provide an eight per cent rebate on electricity for residential and small business customers. It's equivalent to the provincial portion of the HST. VIDEO

POLITICS: The Sudbury byelection court case will resume next month. Two Liberal Party officials are facing bribery charges in connection with the 2015 byelection. Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault won that election. He is not facing any charges. But opposition politicians called for his resignation. Thibeault told CBC Sudbury in a year-end interview that it hasn't been easy.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: In the new year, Habitat for Humanity is looking to offer more help to families in need in northeastern Ontario. The agency builds new homes with the help of volunteers. In 2017 the organization plans to add a new initiative called ReNew It projects. Plus, in Sudbury they hope to find land to build a duplex for two families.

RECYCLING: At Sudbury's recycling depot, workers are facing their busiest time of year sorting through items that have been placed in the blue box. A lot of holiday material, like tissue paper and aluminum gift wrap, are mistaken as recyclable. A city rep says the error costs the city time and money. Read more.

BIG NICKEL: Dynamic Earth is lighting up the Big Nickel in 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary. Organizers will be using a new technology called projection mapping. The technology turns objects into a display surface for video projection. Read more.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most roads around the northeast are bare and wet with partly snow covered sections.

There are a few snow packed and icy sections reported on secondary roads.

See problems on the roads or highways?

Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.

