WEATHER

Special weather statement for northeastern Ontario.

A winter storm is expected late Christmas night or Boxing Day. Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are expected for northeastern and eastern Ontario. It will likely change to rain Boxing Day and taper off to snow flurries Boxing Day evening.

TODAY: Most of northeastern Ontario can expect a mix of sun and cloud with highs from 1 C to 3 C. Along James Bay skies will be cloudy with morning flurries and highs from -10 C up to -4 C.

TONIGHT: Snow is expected across the region overnight with lows from 1 C to -1 C. Along James Bay temperatures will drop from -11 C to -14 C.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a few flurries. Temperatures may drop through the day ranging from 2 C to -5 C. The James Bay coast can expect highs near -10 C.

CHRISTMAS: A mix of sun and cloud with highs from -13 C up to -6 C.

NEWS

MISSING TEEN: Sudbury Police continue to search for a missing 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday night. Enoch Kim was last seen in the city's south end, walking on Bouchard Street. Police say he's not dressed for the winter weather.

LABOUR: Workers with the Children's Aid Society in Nipissing and Parry Sound say they are locked out. The union had been in talks with the CAS on Tuesday, but they broke off without resolution. Today, the union says workers will rally in North Bay.

TECHNOLOGY: There's been much debate this week about internet access in Canada, particularly in remote and isolated communities. Earlier this week, the CRTC declared broadband internet a basic communications service. But others say online services are taking priority over essential human rights.

ISOLATION PAY: One northern Ontario mayor says the province should reconsider the nearly 300-thousand dollars it spends on isolation pay in the north. Ontario Provincial Police officers received a total of $165,000 in isolation pay last year, while provincial civil servants were paid $116,000 extra. The incentives were included in collective agreements to try to attract workers to small northern towns. Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis says the province should instead market the northern lifestyle.

BUSINESS: New businesses are expected to start opening soon in Sagamok First Nation. Seventeen people from the community recently received entrepreneurship training from Canadore College. They plan to bring their skills back home.

HYDRO: There may be fewer Christmas light displays around Sudbury and other parts of northern Ontario this holiday season. With electricity prices continuing to rise, some households are choosing not to incur that extra expense. Wendy Watson with Greater Sudbury Utilities says Christmas lights don't actually add that much more to an energy bill. Instead, activities like cooking and laundry are what use a lot of energy over the Christmas season.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways in northeastern Ontario are mostly bare.

There is some snow cover on secondary highways including 129 north of Thessalon and Highway 556, the Ranger Lake Road.

See problems on the roads or highways?

Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.

