Sudbury's planning committee has put off a decision to approve the addition of 40 new townhomes on Auger Avenue.

They would be built on the site of the former St. Bernadette Catholic School by the developer Dalron. Originally, the units were supposed to be single storey bungalows, but now Dalron wants to build townhouses.

Several people who live in the area have flagged possible safety issue, including increased traffic and a single exit for emergency vehicles.

Resident Richard Bazinet spoke up at the city's planning committee meeting Monday night.

"Nobody's against any development of any type," he said.

"But to allow a development with just one entrance and one exit onto Auger Avenue just doesn't make any sense."

Dalron is expected to revise its plan for a development on Auger Avenue. (Supplied/City of Greater Sudbury)

City councillor Al Sizer voted in favour of a deferral.

"So there are a lot of concerns out there," he said.

"While, like I say, I would normally be supporting this type of an infill that type of thing, I think we should be going back to the drawing board with a lot more clarity and a lot more validity as to what exactly the people will see in that development if it does occur."

Dalron is expected to come back to the planning committee with a revised plan in a few months.

In the meantime, the city says Auger Avenue is at the top of a priority list for traffic calming.

Details about the efforts that may be used to slow down cars are expected to be released later on.