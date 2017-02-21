In August 2014, Sudbury's Diana Leblanc was told she needed a bone marrow transplant. Over the course of the next year, doctors were able to find her a donor and move forward with her treatment.

To have the procedure done, Leblanc had to relocate to Toronto.

"I was very fortunate [as] I lived with a girlfriend while I was down there," she said.

Leblanc was lucky to have a place to stay in Toronto, but additional expenses started to add up for her family.

"I haven't worked in over two years," she said.

"My husband had to leave his job, [and] move down to Toronto. My children actually stayed here in Sudbury while I had family and friends look after [them]. It's so expensive. You're basically living in two different households."

The cancer foundation in Sudbury put her in contact with a local group that helps cancer patients deal with those extra costs.

In 2012, Cristina Roque died after she lost her battle with cancer. Her treatment included travelling to Ottawa for a stem cell transplant, and her family realized how much it costs to travel to those appointments.

Fund assists with accommodations, gas and groceries

Fran Roque, Cristina's mother, started the Cristina Care Fund to help. Fran says patients can access help through the province to help pay for travel, but says they don't cover everything.

"Our funds help patients with gas, groceries [and] accommodations," she said."

Since the care fund started, Fran says more than $70,000 has been raised to help 68 patients.

An annual fundraiser for the campaign, called Cristina Coffeehouse, is set to take place Friday, March 24 at the Caruso Club in Sudbury.