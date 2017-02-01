Sudbury Police say one woman is dead, following a motor vehicle crash this morning on Skead Road.
Police say the collision involved a transport and a vehicle.
Both lanes of Skead Road remain closed as police investigate. Police say anyone trying to get to the airport must use Radar Road.
Police have not released the identity of the deceased, as they are working to contact her family.
The adult female & lone occupant of the vehicle succumbed to her injuries on scene. Police are in the process of notifying her Next of Kin.—
@SudburyPolice