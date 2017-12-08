A family new to Sudbury is looking to adopt — and their search strikes at the heart of what it means to create family in the modern world.

Shannon Boulet and her husband Alexander moved their family to Sudbury for work almost a year ago. She said while people are generally very kind, there's something missing.

"Our kids' grandparents are really far away," she said.

"There's something really [different] from saying 'hi' on the telephone every once in awhile [compared] to going for a hike in the woods or sitting down and having dinner."

The couple is taking cues from the era of online dating to solve the problem: they're taking applications via email from people who want to be a part of their two children's lives in the role of "grandparents".

"Nowadays, you can reach out and find love online or find missing family members that have gone to other parts of the world," Boulet said.

"I thought well … we could probably find some people who would love to be grandparents."

Reaching out

Boulet researched online to see if any program was in place to match families and people who want play a grandparent role in someone's life. Although she did find an organization in Australia, she said she didn't find one in Canada.

"We're not looking for babysitters," said Boulet of the role she wants someone to play in the lives of her two children.

"We would love for someone to just want to be, over time, part of our family."

As for safety concerns, Boulet said she and her husband will absolutely meet with new potential senior mentors a number of times before her children are introduced or get involved in any way. A police record check will also eventually be requested.

"The actual meeting of our kids will take place after a lot of organic communication has happened," she said.

But for Boulet, the question of safety and possible public scepticism isn't enough to keep she and her husband from at least trying.

"It's really important for kids to have many different relationships in their lives, especially relationships with someone they can look up to, like a grandparent."

People who wish to start the conversation with the Boulet family can email grandparentsforchristmas@gmail.com.