The strike at the Sudbury Counselling Centre has come to an end, after employees spent several weeks on the picket line.

The union representing the workers at the Sudbury Counselling Centre says its members accepted an agreement Thursday morning, after a long day of negotiations on Wednesday.

"Our members are quite happy to have maintained everything that they had, therefore not losing any of the concessions that the employer originally came after," Lynne Descary is a staff representative with United Steelworkers Local 2020 told CBC News.

"Their time of the picket line wasn't for naught."

Descary says the workers will receive a 2 per cent wage increase in all three years of the collective agreement.

Staff will return to work on Jan 3. The workers had been on strike since Oct. 16.