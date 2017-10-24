Twelve workers at the Sudbury Counselling Centre remain on the picket lines.

The workers have been on strike since Monday of last week.

The union representing the workers says new management has caused problems at the workplace. Lynne Duscary, with USW Local 2020, says the main issues are job security and seniority.

"We want to be able to have open and honest dialogue at the bargaining table and we want to have respectful dialogue," she said.

"We've had a collective agreement in place in excess of 30 years without any issues. I'm going to say probably in the last 28 years, there may have been two grievances. In the last 18 months, there's been in excess of 30 grievances filed."

The Sudbury Counselling Centre is closed now that workers are on strike. Officials say all services and programs are suspended except the Child Witness Program. (Sudbury Counselling Centre/Facebook)

Carole Lamoureux is the executive director of the centre. She says some tough budget decisions have taken a toll.

"The new administration was looking at some statistics and things have been going on and proposed restructuring and some changes. I think after 30 years we were due for some changes," she said.

"We did cuts within the staff team and we also made a cut in the administration team. So it's not easy to do that but we had no choice."

The centre offers services including counselling, domestic violence recovery, and help for abused children.

Both sides say they're willing to go back to the table to resume negotiations. So far, no talks are scheduled.