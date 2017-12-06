Sudbury city councillors continue to debate the 2018 budget and a proposal to improve the downtown prompted a variety of opinions.

Councillors are wading through more than 20 requests for more money from different departments. Those include some big ticket items like new fire trucks and a multi-purpose ice pad.

One of the ideas discussed at Tuesday's meeting was a $2.7 million proposal for a downtown community improvement plan.

That would be a fund that downtown business owners could access for property enhancements or facade improvements.

Councillor Fern Cormier represents parts of the city's downtown core.

"We're on a razor's edge in my opinion with respecting to being able to turn a corner with some revitalization that can really count not just in the core's downtown but throughout all the community downtowns," he said.

Can't support it

But not all councillors were keen on the idea, including Robert Kirwan.

"It's not a matter of if it's a good idea or a bad idea. At some point in time you have to say I'd like to do it, but we don't have the money," he said.

"We've got tens of thousands of parents who have to say that to their children every single day. We can't give you everything you want. I can't support it."

Councillors adjourned the meeting in mid-debate...and will pick it up again Wednesday evening.

The items they choose over the coming days will be added into the final operating budget, which currently sits at $562 million.