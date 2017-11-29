Some clients of the Sudbury Counselling Centre haven't been notified that their appointments have been cancelled.

That's according to the union representing staff that have been on strike now for seven weeks.

The centre offers services including counselling, domestic violence recovery and group treatment for children.

Twelve of the facility's staff members have been on strike since Oct. 16.

"Even last week there were clients showing up for services and leaving there in tears," says Lynne Descary, a staff representative with United Steelworkers Local 2020.

Descary says nine out of 13 of the centre's programs are unique, leaving many clients with nowhere else to turn.

Lynne Descary is a staff representative with USW Local 2020. She says the centre's clients are still showing up for their appointments, despite the strike. (Radio-Canada/Frédéric Projean)

'They're missing out on the support'

Carolyn Szilva, one of the counsellors on strike, is hoping that the labour dispute can be resolved soon, so that her clients can get the help they need. She says the holidays can be an especially difficult time for her clients.

"They're missing out on the support, they're missing out on learning different coping techniques," she says.

"It's really hard when you build relationships with clients and you start to make headway, and they open up about a particular subject. And then we're just stopped, with no end in sight," Szilva says.

Carolyn Szilva hopes the strike can be resolved soon, so that her clients can get the help they need. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Executive Director Carole Lamoureux says the centre has been trying to reach out to clients since the strike began, and has referred its most vulnerable clients to other services in the city.

"Some of the names said we couldn't contact them at home, some phone numbers were not correct, but everybody that we were supposed to contact, we either left messages on their answering machines or contacted them personally," Lamoureux says.

"I know that we've missed a few because either they weren't at home, or they didn't have an answering machine or for some other reason."

Concessions need to be made

The two parties have been to the table several times, but still haven't been able to come to an agreement, despite a government-appointed conciliator.

"What I'm hoping to see is an employer who is honestly willing to come to the table and negotiate, not dictate," says Descary.

But Lamoureux says management is willing to make concessions.

"The union maintains it doesn't want to make any concessions at all," she says. "We can't say yes to all of their demands. We have to live within our means."

The two sides will return to the bargaining table on Dec. 8.