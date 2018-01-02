It's been cold in the region and across the country and it looks like some areas may not get a break from the frigid temperatures.

Anyone who's needed a boost in the last week can tell you how winter weather takes a toll on vehicles.

A Sudbury mechanic says the extreme cold temperatures makes it harder for an engine to turn over.

"So the starter has to work harder … it takes more out of that battery," Paul Kennaley mechanic at Gregory K and Son Sales and Service in Sudbury.

"[The cold temperatures] make everything harder to turn so if your battery isn't fully charged, it puts an excess strain on your starting and charging system," he said.

He adds it's also important to keep an eye on tire pressure, as cold weather can affect the sensor in a vehicle.

Avoiding a tow truck

"When the temperature goes down … the inflation pressure will actually drop causing your light to come on," he said.

"It's a good idea to come in and have them checked, topped up and make sure there actually isn't a leak."

But when it comes down to it, Kennaley says regular maintenance is key.

"If you get your oil changed every three months or 5,000 km, chances are your mechanic has already checked a lot of this stuff and you won't have problems," he said.

"But if you neglect the car or you don't remember the last time you had an oil change or had your vehicle inspected, chances are you might be one of those people calling a tow truck on a cold morning."