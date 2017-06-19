Greater Sudbury city staff have given the downtown the highest grades in their site recommendation report to city council on where to place a new arena.

The Kingsway, where local entrepreneur Dario Zulich is pitching to build a new event centre under the brand True North Strong, came in second place for two out of the three criteria identified by city council as being of the highest importance.

City council is expected to vote on the location of the proposed project on June 27 to replace the existing community arena.

The cost of the facility is estimated around $80 million to $100 million.

Stay with CBC News for updates on this story. More to come.