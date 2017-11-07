Sudbury staff tabled its budget for 2018 Tuesday night. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Sudbury's Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer is recommending a 3.5 per cent tax increase for property owners, effective in 2018.

It amounts to an increase of about $44 a year for every $100,000 the property is worth, Archer said.

The city is also suggesting a capital levy of 1.5 per cent to fund infrastructure projects slated to begin in 2018.

Council will be deliberating the tax increase in December.