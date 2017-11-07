Sudbury's Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer is recommending a 3.5 per cent tax increase for property owners, effective in 2018.
It amounts to an increase of about $44 a year for every $100,000 the property is worth, Archer said.
The city is also suggesting a capital levy of 1.5 per cent to fund infrastructure projects slated to begin in 2018.
Council will be deliberating the tax increase in December.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.