City councillors in Sudbury, Ont., avoided making a contentious decision at Wednesday's finance and administration committee meeting over the recommended closure of 10 playgrounds.

The recreation structures were slated to shut down because they are deemed to be in poor condition, and within 400 metres of another municipal playground.

If sold, staff estimated the playgrounds could have raised $1.9 million to repair the remaining 48 other play sites that are considered unsatisfactory in the city.

"Can we speak to the neighbours around to find out if anyone's using these playgrounds," suggested Coun. Deb McIntosh.

"Maybe we remove the play structure now and then bring it back in 10 years when the cycle changes and we've got children living in the neighbourhood."

'Just think of what this city can look like'

McIntosh asked staff for more information on the demographics of the people using the playgrounds before coming to a decision.

Coun. Robert Kirwan tried to pass a motion to upgrade all playground sites that are deemed satisfactory or poor.

"Just think of what this city can look like," Kirwan said.

"Everywhere you go, you have a nice playground, and it doesn't matter what the condition of your houses are. It doesn't matter what your socioeconomic status is. We have to get rid of that equity gap that exists on our parks and playgrounds."

Kirwan's motion was defeated, but another report with more information about playgrounds will be presented at the city's community services committee in the fall.