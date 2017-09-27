Greater Sudbury city council is supporting a new pilot project that aims to control an invasive species that is spreading in lakes.
The Eurasian watermilfoil kills aquatic plants and is also an nuisance for swimmers, boaters and lakefront property owners.
City council is sending a letter to Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry, and its representatives in Queen's Park to support the Greater Sudbury Watershed Alliance's push to control the plant.
Nicole Wittke, a member of the alliance, made suggestions to city council on Tuesday evening on how to tackle the issue.
"I mean frankly, this is my personal opinion [but] I don't think anybody should be allowed on Ramsey Lake unless they have their boat washed," Wittke said.
"I think there should be a boat washing station set up at the launch and people should be charged."
'Easy' ways to prevent spread
Eighteen lakes are infected by Eurasian watermilfoil, including Ramsey and Nepahwin, according to the alliance.
City councillor Evelyn Dutrisac said steps need to be taken to protect the lakes.
"We have a responsibility. If we want to keep our lakes safe, we can do things," Dutrisac said.
"Wash our boats and pick up the milfoil, so there are easy things to do and I think that's a responsibility that we have if we want to preserve our lakes."
