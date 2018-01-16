Sudbury Police say two men have been arrested and charged following an investigation with police in Quebec.

In December, Quebec Provincial Police contacted Sudbury Police with information that a man from Sudbury had possessed and distributed images of a 16-year-old girl from Quebec.

On Tuesday, police searched a Sudbury home. They seized computers and cell phones that contained images of the 16-year-old victim.

During the search, police found 88 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of cannabis oil, 8 Oxycodone pill and $630 in cash. Police say the street value of the drugs is $1,100.

A 19-year-old Sudbury man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 40-year-old Sudbury man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Sudbury Police say they have requested an arrest warrant for a 51-year-old man, accused of possession for the purpose of trafficking.