The province says it's providing $1.7 million in funding for 49 child care spaces in Sudbury.

It's a step towards creating 100,000 new spaces across the province.

In Sudbury, those spaces will be located at Churchill Public School, where the YMCA provides childcare.

"When we expand access to quality child care, we give more children the opportunity to be immersed in stimulating learning environments before they begin their formal education," Dave Farrow, principal at Churchill Public School said.

"When the school becomes a familiar setting for children, it makes the transition into kindergarten seamless."

The province also says five organizations in the city will get a total of $185,200 for after-school programs, to provide sport and recreation program for children and youth.

"The long-term objects of the After-School Programs are to lessen violence, vandalism, gang behaviour, and drug use among children in that age group, help improve school results and develop future leaders in the community," Carole Dodge, executive director of Better Beginnings Better Futures said.

"Our families depend on these programs for their children and for support for themselves."