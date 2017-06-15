More than 150 local charities in the Sudbury area could lose out on big money once Gateway Casinos builds a new gaming centre.

The Charitable Gaming Association in Sudbury, Ont., is raising concern about how the new casino could take away business from the two local bingo halls.

Those two facilities support 156 local charities by distributing around $2.5 million yearly from bingo revenues.

"There is some history, which is why we're concerned about it," said Richard Schwar.

As the charity coordinator with the Charitable Gaming Association of Sudbury, Schwar says he has seen the effects a larger gaming organization can have on local charity groups.

When the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation opened Sudbury Downs in the late 90s, the Charitable Gaming Association was forced to close five local bingo halls, due to a loss of revenue.

Schwar said he fears a similar pattern.

"The groups that we have range from the Blue Door soup kitchen, the Sudbury Food Bank, schools, churches, legions, the entire gambit," said Schwar.

Richard Schwar says he's concerned local charities could lose out on millions each year if Gateway Casinos builds a nearby gaming centre. (Wendy Bird/CBC News)

"To see a reduction in revenues would impact the quality of food people can get from the food bank, and the amount they can receive."

'Leave it out where it is'

Schwar said he wishes the Charitable Gaming Association had been involved in planning discussions for the casino.

Now, his organization is trying to remind others about the charity aspect of bingo by meeting with city councillors.

"It's a crystal ball — I don't know what's going to happen if the casino relocates," said Schwar.

"Certainly, the least risk would be to leave it out where it is and do their expansion from there."

Gateway Casinos was not available for comment by CBC's deadline.

According to the OLG website, they do provide $115 million to the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which is distributed to local and provincial charities.