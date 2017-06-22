The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce released a statement on Wednesday announcing it is advocating for a new arena to be built downtown.

"A new arena has the potential to bring increased economic growth to our community and council needs to move forward with this project," wrote Tracy Nutt, chair of the chamber's board.

"The PWC [PricewaterhouseCoopers] report indicates that the greatest economic impact will come from an arena located in the downtown, and for that reason we urge council to select the downtown site. But first and foremost, the arena should be built, wherever council decides to build it."

A consultant's report that was released on Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers gave a downtown site— the block around Shaughnessy, Minto, Van Horne and Brady Streets across from the existing arena— the highest overall rating for the potential to produce immediate economic benefits.

Giroux calls on Bigger to build it downtown

Laurentian University president Dominic Giroux. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

CBC News has learned that Laurentian University is also calling on the city to build the arena downtown.

President Dominic Giroux wrote a letter dated June 21 to Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger calling on the city to fulfil the vision laid out in the 2012 downtown master plan, which included a "rejuvenated arena complex."

The architecture school that Laurentian opened downtown in 2013 was "intended as another step as part of this inspiring vision," Giroux writes.

"Greater Sudbury is an urban growth centre. Sound urban planning calls for investments in downtown cores and a minmization of urban sprawl. A more vibrant downtown core is good for the city and good for the university and its students."

Giroux also praises council for the work its done revitalizing the downtown and says "it would be a shame to stop now."

The True North Strong group wants the city to partner with it on a new arena to be built on the Kingsway, not far from Moonlight Beach. (True North Strong )

A property on the Kingsway, owned by local entrepreneur Dario Zulich under the brand True North Strong, also received strong grades from the city consultant for its entertainment vision and large amount of parking.

But the proposal is seen as the riskier option, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, since further development and long-term financial return is not guaranteed.

City council is expected to vote on where the new arena should go June 27.