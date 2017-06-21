The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce released a statement on Wednesday announcing it is advocating for a new arena to be built downtown.

"A new arena has the potential to bring increased economic growth to our community and council needs to move forward with this project," wrote Tracy Nutt, chair of the chamber's board.

"The PWC [PricewaterhouseCoopers] report indicates that the greatest economic impact will come from an arena located in the downtown, and for that reason we urge council to select the downtown site. But first and foremost, the arena should be built, wherever council decides to build it."

A consultant's report that was released on Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers gave a downtown site the highest overall rating for the potential to produce immediate economic benefits.

It is located on the block around Shaughnessy, Minto, Van Horne and Brady Streets near the existing community arena.

A property on the Kingsway, owned by local entrepreneur Dario Zulich under the brand True North Strong, also received strong grades for its entertainment vision and large amount of parking. But the proposal is seen as the riskier option, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, since further development and long-term financial return is not guaranteed.

City council is expected to vote on where the new arena should go June 27.

