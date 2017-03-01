As season one of the CTV series Cardinal wraps up, Sudburians who played roles in the television show are reflecting back on the series filmed and produced in northern Ontario.

Cardinal is a crime drama featuring Billy Campbell who plays detective John Cardinal. He's on the hunt for a serial killer in a fictional small city in northern Ontario.

The television show was filmed in Sudbury, North Bay and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. The fictional police station on the show was filmed in the former CBC Sudbury building on Mackenzie Street.

Several Sudburians worked on the show, including former CBC Sudbury journalist Ruth Reid, who landed a role as an extra in the show as a news reporter.

"I kind of felt as though my life had been on a bungee cord and all of a sudden, snap, it had pulled me right back into my old neighbourhood," she said.

"It was really an experience to be in that building and to be part of what the producer called background."

Sean Barrette also played an extra on the show, including a few speaking lines.

"It was a lot of waiting. Mostly, I waited," he said. "When the time came, they drove me to the location and then I waited some more."

According to CTV, the series is being renewed for two more seasons and will be filmed again in the Sudbury and North Bay areas. The final episode of season one airs Wednesday night.