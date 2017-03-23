In 2014, Sudbury's Dana Crispo was training for a half-marathon when her doctor told her she had ovarian cancer. She says it was surprising as she was physically fit and had few symptoms.

"I noticed I had been losing weight but I attributed that to training for a half-marathon," she said.

"The only thing I could ever recall was during my training, I felt a very, very powerful pain down my side. It went down my stomach into my leg. But I thought that was a runner's stitch."

Crispo said she's had lumps on her groin for years, which her doctor had checked. She was still concerned, so her doctor sent her for an ultrasound. That test found a tumour in her right ovary.

"There's absolutely no connection between the lymph nodes and this tumour," she said.

She says the tumour grew quickly and by the time it was removed, it was the size of a grapefruit.

Cancer-free

"My family was there by my side for absolutely everything," Crispo said.

"My parents went with me weekly to my appointments in Toronto and they sort of put their life aside just to care for me and look after me. It meant everything to me."

Later in 2014, after surgery, she was told she was cancer-free. It's a moment her father, Albert, will never forget.

"The relief amongst us all … it was a special moment," he said.

For several years, Albert Crispo said he and his wife have been involved with the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Campaign. All money goes to fund programs through the society to help patients get access to treatment.

Now, Dana joins her father to sell daffodils for the annual drive.

"Now, it just means that much more for us," he said.

"Especially now that we've gone to the visits to Toronto, knowing what the Canadian Cancer Society actually does for patients like Dana."

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, the campaign kicks off April 1.