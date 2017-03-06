A strike by unionized workers at the Canadian Hearing Society is causing interruptions for people who rely on the service across Ontario.

"Where do I turn for help," asked Corey Bouffard, 27, at a picket line in Sudbury on Monday. "I need support."

Bouffard's son Sylus, 3, became deaf after contracting meningitis at four months.

He cannot access an interpreter for physiology at this time because of the labour dispute.

Sudbury's hearing society is the only office remaining open in northern Ontario by management, but it is just offering ASL-English, LSQ-French and deaf interpreting for emergency and essential events.

Corey Bouffard, 27, is planning to move from Sudbury to Belleville, Ont., to access more services for her son. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"Interpreters are the voice for the deaf," Bouffard said. "Now they have no voice and that's sad. It shouldn't be like that."

'You have to take a stand'

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) started forming picket lines on Monday morning after negotiations over a collective agreement fell apart on the weekend.

Workers are seeking stability, and protesting rollbacks to their health and benefits program, according to local 2073 CUPE picket captain Allan Wareham.

They have been without a contract for four years.

"We want to be serving our community members," Wareham said. "But at some point you have to take a stand."

Allan Wareham is a picket line captain for CUPE local 2073. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Meanwhile in a written statement to CBC News, Canadian Hearing Society vice-president Gary Malkowski called his organization's offer "robust and equitable."

"We are disappointed that the union has chosen to strike," Malkowski said.

"We will continue to work to get them back to the bargaining table to discuss a sustainable and financial resolve."

'Cutting' funding, services

For Bouffard, issues accessing services in northern Ontario go beyond the latest job action.

She has decided to move from Sudbury to Belleville, Ont., next summer to seek more support for her son.

"Everywhere I turn they're cutting funding. Cutting services," Bouffard said.

"What kind of future is my son going to have if they keep doing this? He's not going to have one."

Travis Morgan cannot access an interpreter or therapy during the Canadian Hearing Society strike. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Travis Morgan, 33, has also found himself without an interpreter and therapy during the labour dispute.

But he is standing in solidarity with workers to send a message to management.

"Settle the strike because we need our service," Morgan said.

"It may not seem essential to other people, but they [workers] are essential to us."