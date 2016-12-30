An ongoing court case involving alleged bribery in the lead-up to a 2015 byelection in Sudbury, Ont., is slated to resume in January 2017.

Prominent Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed and former top Liberal party official Pat Sorbara are both charged with trying to bribe former Sudbury candidate Andrew Olivier not to run for the Liberals in the byelection, making way for former federal New Democrat MP Glenn Thibeault to defect to the provincial party.

Provincial police also charged Sorbara for allegedly offering an inducement to Thibeault to run for the provincial Liberals.

Even though Thibeault has not been charged himself, opposition members in the Ontario Legislature are calling for his resignation.

In a year-end interview with CBC Sudbury, Thibeault admitted it has not been easy.

"I've never been investigated, I've never been charged," Thibeault said.

"I have no way to defend myself and I can't even speak to you about it because it's before the courts."

Thibeault also made headlines when he got emotional while speaking to reporters about the impact this case has had on his family. Some opposition members accused the now-energy minister of "crocodile tears."

"If they think that's a political opportunity, well then, I think that's to their detriment," Thibeault said.

"Everyone says, 'well you're a politician you should be thick skinned,' and I'm always saying, 'well, should we?'" he continued.

"Should we not go after the policy? I've always said it's fair game — if you don't like a policy, tear it apart, but I'm finding it's becoming easy politics now to go after the person."

Lougheed's lawyer has said his client has maintained that: "He didn't do anything that would attract a culpable finding." Sorbara has said she believes the charges against her will not succeed.

The case is slated to be back in court January 18.