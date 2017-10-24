It is day 12 for the Sudbury byelection bribery trial and it could be the last one.

The trial could end suddenly Tuesday afternoon if the judge rules that there isn't enough evidence to continue.

The defence for former Liberal CEO Pat Sorbara and Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed have been arguing for the last year that they should have never been charged with bribery.

Two weeks ago, they formally asked Judge Howard Borenstein to declare them not guilty, based on the weakness of the Crown's evidence.

The defence argues the targets of those alleged bribes—would-be Sudbury Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier and then NDP MP Glenn Thibeault—were only prospective nominees and not candidates, so the Election Act doesn't apply.

The Crown contends that someone is a candidate as soon as they announce they're running for office and that the law should protect the electoral process from bribery from the very beginning.

Justice Borenstein has been weighing those arguments over the last two weeks and this afternoon will issue his ruling.

He could find both Lougheed and Sorbara not guilty and end the trial immediately.

He could also toss one or two of the three charges before the court, since they are based on different sets of evidence.

Borenstein could also totally reject the defence's request for an early acquittal and continue with the trial, with the defence then called on to present its case and continue to argue why these two Liberals are not guilty.

The trial resumes at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Follow along with our live blog below: