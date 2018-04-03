Sudbury's downtown bus terminal is open again following Sunday shooting

Greater Sudbury Transit has reopened its Elm Street bus terminal this morning following a shooting Sunday evening that involved police.

The facility was closed Monday while the province's Special Investigations Unit investigated. A temporary bus terminal was set up in the Elgin Street/CP Rail parking lot on Elgin Street.

According to the city, a man armed with two knives tried to gain access to the transit security office on Sunday.

Police described the man as "aggressive."

The SIU said an officer fired his gun following an interaction with the man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition.

The city said a municipal employee was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.