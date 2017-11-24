Fred Dunham was tired of being treated like a number.

That's why the Sudbury school bus driver of seven years announced his resignation in a Facebook post last week.

"I didn't want to work somewhere where I was a nobody," he said.

Communities across the province have experienced a shortage of school bus drivers over the last few years.

Sudbury faced its own driver shortage in September, resulting in delays for some routes in the city.

Dunham's own bus route changed as a result of the shortage, adding nearly two hours to his day. But he says he was still being paid the same amount, despite spending more time on the road.

That's because drivers aren't paid for the time they spend driving to and from their route.

Drivers spend unpaid time on the road

Drivers are paid from their first pick-up to their last pick-up said Student Transportation of Canada (STC) president Chris Harwood. STC is the company that owns the bus line Dunham used to work for.

Drivers are also paid for the drive back to the start of their route, in an effort to compensate for any extra travel time.

"Two or three years ago we collected information on our pay practices and adjusted them substantially to become more fair to all the drivers that we employ," Harwood said.

But according to Dunham, some drivers still spend a lot of unpaid time on the road.

"Nobody wants to drive seven, eight hours a day and get paid for three or four," Dunham said.

Bus company offering drivers incentives

Dunham predicts the driver shortage is only going to get worse, as more drivers resign over the next year.

"Actually this year we had three drivers who signed up, did the training, got their first paycheque. And all three of them walked in and handed the keys in and said, 'No this is insanity."

STC is working to make sure that doesn't happen Hardwood said. They're offering incentives to try to retain drivers, including a benefits plan for school bus drivers that are part-time.

The company is also hoping to receive more funding through the Ministry of Education.