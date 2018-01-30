When Sudbury bus driver Christine Larochelle started her shift on Dec. 11, she didn't know she would end up saving a life that day.

"I just went along and did what I do all the time — drive, pick up, drop off."

It was on the route returning from Capreol that day last month, that Larochelle says she say something on the side of Municipal Road 80.

"I thought at first that it was a blanket or a bag or something, because of the way she was laying down. So I passed her and then I realized, 'Oh that's a person.'"

The person was a young woman who had collapsed on the side of the road.

Larochelle quickly pulled her bus over and ran out to investigate, and found the girl unconscious and without a pulse.

Another driver had also pulled over to help and called 9-1-1.

Larochelle says neither knew CPR, but the 9-1-1 operator talked Larochelle through administering chest compressions until an ambulance arrived.

As the mother of a daughter, Larochelle says the experience was incredibly emotional.

"You can't express in words everything that's going on in your head. And emotionally, you think of the family, you think of the girl. Is she going to be okay?"

City of Greater Sudbury Transit Bus Operator, Christine Larochelle is recognized for her heroic efforts when on December 11 she stopped her bus to perform CPR on a young woman who had collapsed. @BiggerSudbury @CGSParamedics pic.twitter.com/fsvskCyRsM — @GreaterSudbury

'It's just a wonderful feeling'

That young woman turned out to 17-year old Hannah Godin. She had collapsed as a result of a pre-existing heart condition. She is healthy now and has recovered.

While many people have praised Larochelle for her quick thinking, she says the best reward is knowing Godin is now safe and healthy.

"She's going to have a productive life, her parents still have her around. The outcome just being so positive, is just amazing...It's just a wonderful feeling," Larochelle says.

Larochelle was recognized for workplace excellence by the City of Greater Sudbury, during an award ceremony on Monday.