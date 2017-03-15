This weekend, about 200 undergraduate students will be in Sudbury to take part in Ontario Biology Day.

The event brings together fourth year thesis students and their professors from 12 different schools.

One of the organizers of the event, Laurentian University biology professor Jackie Litzgus, says 30 of those students are from Laurentian.

"They're presenting on topics that range from neuroscience to ecology to cancer research," she said.

"So all different fields of science and biology are covered in this conference."

'We can't just do science to academics,' biology prof says

Some topics include the impact of wind turbines on reptiles, reclaiming mine tailings through augmented soils and the use of works to recycle paper mill waste, Litzgus says.

"I think that this is an incredible opportunity for students to network and to hone their research skills and their science communication skills which is absolutely essential," she said.

"We can't just do science to academics. We need to be able to showcase it outside of that realm as well."

Litzgus adds it's beneficial for her and other professors to see students showcase their work.

"It shows this grand interest in pursuing biology which is fantastic," she said.