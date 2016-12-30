Dynamic Earth is preparing to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary in a big way.
Starting in May of next year, the Big Nickel will be lit up as part of an evening multimedia show.
Julie Moskalyk is a senior manager at Dynamic Earth, where Sudbury's iconic Big Nickel resides.
She says the show will use a new technology called projection mapping.
The technology turn objects — often irregularly shaped objects — into a display surface for video projection.
"It's a spectacular light and audio production," she told CBC News.
"There's actual film footage and video footage and animated footage that will become part of the story. It's looking back at the last 150 years of Greater Sudbury's history, as well as looking a little bit into the future."
Moskalyk says the show will be the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
Similar displays can be seen at Fort Henry in Kingston, or on the walls of Canada's Parliament Hill building in Ottawa.
Moskalyk says her team is in "full development" mode right now.
"The show will be about a 15 minute production. It will open at the big nickel on the the evening of May 19, so that's the long weekend in May," she said.
"It will show on select evenings, all the way through until September, as part of the celebration of Canada 150."
In addition to projecting video onto the Big Nickel, Moskalyk says the show will feature music and sound effects.
The show will be free of charge.
