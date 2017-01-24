A local geological engineer is working to get Sudbury a special global designation.

David Wood has started the ball rolling on having the Sudbury basin declared a geopark under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

UNESCO defines geoparks as a single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geologically significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development.

Woods further explains the designated area doesn't restrict activity.

"It's not like creating a national park where you prevent things from going on. It's encouraging activity, encouraging development and encouraging tourism," says Wood.

Sudbury: a city within a park?

He says the idea is that Sudbury could try and create a geopark of the whole basin, which would then put the city within a park.

The UNESCO designation would integrate a number of aspects which Sudbury already has to offer like geological sites, Science North, Dynamic Earth, post secondary school research, and even local trails.

"We have a lot of very interesting things, we would bring them all together under the umbrella of the geopark," says Wood.

Wood explains that the whole reason why Sudbury exists is because of one major significant geological event from 1.8 billion years ago.

"It may have been a meteorite, it may have been a comet...slammed into the earth and created a crater."

Wood calls Sudbury the second largest and second oldest impact site visible on earth and can be seen from space.

Only two geoparks currently exist in Canada

Canada is home to just two official geoparks: Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark in New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy and Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia.

Wood explains that a designation would increase tourism for Sudbury.

"There are quite a lot of people internationally who use these geoparks as a means to go touring," says Wood.

Wood is currently working on the documentation needed to show UNESCO that Sudbury has the infrastructure needed to look after a holistic park.

He says they also need to show there are stakeholders who could push this designation through.

Wood hopes to report on developments later this year.