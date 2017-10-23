In Ontario, the number of babies born addicted to opioids is rising — and a Sudbury doctor says this city is no exception.

Dr. Sean Murray, the medical director and chief of pediatrics with NEO Kids at Health Sciences North, says he's noticed an increase in opioid-addicted babies the past four- to six years.

"When I started, you might be looking at one a month or less," he said. "Now, it's at least averaging once a week."

Most of the time, doctors rely on the mothers to report drug use during pregnancy, he says. But Murray acknowledges that can be frightening and embarrassing.

"We look at maternal drug use and exposure on the pediatric service as a very, very common challenge. We look at it as an illness. We look at it in a non-judgemental way," he said.

"For that reason, I hope we're able to capture the children that are ultimately exposed and, therefore, require treatment. Because knowing in advance allows us the opportunity to screen the babies appropriately after they're born."

'Effects can be catastrophic'

Murray says babies born with opioid addictions can experience a number of symptoms, including jitters, a high pitched cry, sweating, poor feeding, sneezing, coughing, high heart rate and increased body temperatures.

"We end up having to use Morphine at a prescribed dose based upon the severity," he said.

"Then you treat them until their symptoms go away, ultimately settling down the withdrawal. Then, slowly and progressively, wean them off the Morphine which is a process that can take weeks."

He says it's important for those babies to get treatment as quickly as possible, as withdrawal can set in not long after birth.

"The effects can be catastrophic," he said. "At the very least you can see babies who have a very difficult time with their early development and some other aspects of feeding and growth."