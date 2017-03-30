Today is judgement day for a group trying to bring the Canada Games to Greater Sudbury in 2021.

Sudbury is up against Waterloo, Ottawa and Niagara to host the next edition of the summer event. And if the local bid is successful, it will end a decades-long losing streak when it comes to the Canada Games.

The winning city will be announced in Toronto just past noon today.

'We are all very happy with absolutely everything we put into this'

There have been concerns expressed by the public, and some Sudbury city councillors about the price tag for the games.

Coun. Gerry Montpellier was one of four to vote against the bid and its plan to spend millions on sports infrastructure.

"And I just could not see all those millions spent on not a road," Montpellier said.

But committee co-chair Amanda Schweinbenz says they haven't gone after the games at all costs.

"We are going to do what's best for the City of Greater Sudbury," Schweinbenz said. "We're not here to blow money, we're not here to rack into debt. We're here to host an efficient, well-thought out and planned games that is financially responsible."

"We are all very happy with absolutely everything we put into this."

Third time the charm?

Sudbury also bid on the Canada Summer Games the last two times it came to Ontario, in 1981 and 2001.

Jim Gordon was mayor during both those bids and also didn't support them because of cost concerns.

"There are needs and then there are wants. And if your community is hard hit, I think you have to be willing to bite the bullet," Gordon said.

But Gordon says if Sudbury lands the 2021 Canada Games he'll be watching from the bleachers.