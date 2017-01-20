Police in Sudbury, Ont. continue to look for suspects after a reported string of violent robberies targeting women.

Earlier this week, police said three different women were attacked on Sudbury's streets while they were walking alone at night.

In each case, the woman was approached by an unknown man who tried to rob them.

Police don't know if the attacks are linked, according to staff sergeant Rick Waugh.

"They all have some commonality, in the [timing] is relatively close...The suspect descriptions vary slightly from incident to incident. So that's what we're looking at right now," he said.

In one case on Sunday, police said the attacker punched a woman in the face. On Monday, in another incident, police said a man pushed a 19 year-old to the ground, punching and kicking her.

In a third attack, also reportedly on Monday, police said a woman was approached by a man brandishing a knife, but he ran off after the woman screamed for help.

Waugh said police are looking for any information that could help them find the suspect.

"We spent an enormous amount of time since the first incident... canvassing neighbourhoods, gathering as much information as we can, which includes surveillance videos," he said.

Waugh said attacks that occur this close together are rare.

Greater Sudbury Police statistics note that someone is robbed by a stranger in the street about twice a month.



In 2016, 27 robberies occurred on Sudbury streets, a number that is on par with the previous two years.

Attacks not surprising victims advocate says

The attacks are no surprise to Nicole St-Jean, the crisis response coordinator with Sudbury and Area Victim Services.

"Often we do deal with clients that have been assaulted by people who may or may not be known to them," she told CBC News.

St-Jean said it's hard to know how frequently these attacks happen, as many women often don't feel comfortable reporting them.

"Unfortunately, often in our society women are viewed as being more vulnerable," she said.

Despite the incidents, St-Jean said it's important that women not be afraid.

Nicole St-Jean is the crisis response coordinator with Sudbury and Area Victim Services. (Marina Von Stackelberg / CBC)

"We don't want anyone to fear walking alone at night," she said. "What I think can come from this is the awareness that these things happen."

Instead, St-Jean said women should take steps to ensure their safety.

That shouldn't include carrying bear spray or anything else that could be used as a weapon against you, she said, but added that carrying a small alarm or whistle is a good idea.

St-Jean also suggested telling someone where you're going and when you plan to return, in addition to keeping your cell phone close at hand.