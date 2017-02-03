An artist working in Sudbury is fighting back against the recent wave of upsetting stories in the news — with paper cranes.

Leesa Bringas, who works at Cambrian College's Open Studio in Sudbury's downtown area, is asking the community to help her fold 1,000 paper cranes during the Peace by Piece project.

"Each individual crane is sort of a collective wish for peace," she told CBC News.

Bringas said the concept came from her understanding of a Japanese tradition that says the person who folds one thousand paper cranes is granted a wish. News, like the Quebec City mosque shootings, inspired her to wish for peace, she added.

Leesa Bringas shows off some of the cranes at Cambrian College's Open Studio on Thursday, Feb. 2. The goal is to have the community fold 1,000 cranes as a symbol of peace. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

On the event's Facebook page, the gallery listed dates when the public can come to the Open Studio to take part. The site is open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The event isn't just for artists, Bringas said, adding that everyone can benefit from folding cranes.

"So I think it's a skill that's also creative, but it is practical," she said. "I mean, it can also innovate other ideas — using your hands does that."

On Facebook, the studio said it will have paper on-hand for people to use and staff will provide instruction on how to properly fold the paper birds. Participants can also write a message before folding their cranes, officials said.

The studio is also accepting cranes submitted by mail or dropped off at the door.