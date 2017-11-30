When you think of an artist at work, you may envision someone working privately in a quiet setting.

That's not the case for an upcoming event taking place in Sudbury.

The second round of Sudbury's Art Battle is on Dec. 7. Artists are given a canvas, brush and a palette of paint and 20 minutes to create a masterpiece.

"We're all in the centre of the stage and everybody as viewers they're all kind of walking around," Monique Legault, the winner of the first Art Battle in Sudbury said.

"They're the judges in the long run."

While most artists are used to working alone, Legault says it's a different experience having an audience.

"It's incredible. It's fun," she said. "You almost feel hyperactive for that 20 minutes."

Monique Legault painted this city landscape at a recently Sudbury Art Battle. She won first place. (Supplied/Celina Mantler)

The runner up at the first Art Battle was grade 11 student Ivy Ireland. She was hesitant to take part, but encouragement from her art teacher helped her decide to enter.

"I paint the best when I'm anxious," she said. "It gets your emotion out on the canvas."

Legault says she thinks every artist should try an art battle.

"As artists, you tend to sit in a quiet room and concentrate," she said.

"This is the complete opposite of that. It's almost like a party for painters."

As for the audience reaction, she says there is minimal cheering when the artists are at work in Sudbury.

"I'd love to hear more cheers," she said.

"If you see some of the international competitions in New York and in Paris, it's not quiet. It's very loud."

This weekend, Sudbury residents will get a sense of what an Art Battle is like. As part of the upcoming Art Crawl, pairs of painters will compete head to head for most of the day at Little Montreal. The Art Crawl is throughout the downtown this Saturday between 11 am and 4 pm.