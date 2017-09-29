Until a week ago, it was common to see dozens, if not hundreds, of birds on the roof of Sudbury Arena.

But now, you usually just see two.

They are "kitehawks" and no, that isn't a species of hawk. They are kites that look like hawks and fly at the end of a string tied to poles mounted on either end of the arena roof.

The City of Greater Sudbury put them up there to scare away the gulls that called the roof home for decades.

The city says on top of the unsightly appearance of the arena roof, the gull droppings and feathers could clog up roof drains and overall detract from the "positive experience" for arena visitors.

Chris Blomme from Sudbury Ornithological Society always viewed the gull flock as a positive thing.

He says the arena roof was "a very important site for the important bird club" especially for easy viewing of rare gulls, such as glaucous gull gulls, Iceland gulls and great black-backed gulls, that migrate through the area in the autumn and join the local herring and ring-billed gulls normally found in northern Ontario.

While bird watchers might "lose out" Blomme says he's not "sad to see them part" since "the arena roof is not the only flat roof in town."