When an animal is abused, how difficult is it to rehabilitate the dog so that it can live in a home again?

That's a question Up North asked, after Sudbury Police charged an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man when videos surfaced alleging animal abuse.

In one video, a woman is seen scolding a white dog for eating cat food. She then punches the animal in the snout several times.

The other video shows the woman smearing what appears to be feces in the dog's face.

Greater Sudbury Police released this photo of Chico, the dog allegedly abused in a circulating social media video. (Supplied)

Investigators say the animals from the home are being checked out by veterinarians and are in the care of professionals.

Ashley Rozon saw the video and found it very difficult to watch. She works with dogs in her job as a behaviour therapist and a trainer with Bark Busters Northern Ontario.

"What this dog is learning is that human hands are unpredictable and scary," Rozon told Up North host Jason Turnbull during an interview on Thursday.

"I can see that the owner was frustrated ... but the mistake was [already] made ... and [the dog] has no idea what [she] was going on about."

Redirecting the dog is a far more proactive way to handle discipline, Rozon added, noting dogs don't need aggression in order to learn.

For those who adopt a dog that has been abused, the challenge is for the owner to communicate with the dog as effectively as possible, she said.

And that means considering how the dog now views the world of humans — one that is fraught with fear and trepidation. Over time, Rozon says, the right person with the right amount of care can help rebuild a dog's sense of trust.

