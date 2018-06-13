Passengers struggling with increasingly long waits at Sudbury's airport may be getting some relief.

Todd Tripp, the airport's CEO, told CBC News he is working on plans that would see the wait lounge expanded in the near future.

At the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, Tripp, who has been leading the company since 2017, said the airport has seen a steady increase in passengers since 2016.

That's good news for the airport, but has sometimes been frustrating for travellers experiencing delays and long lineups during boarding.

"Because of the connectivity out of Toronto where everybody is trying to get there early in the morning...we're seeing a backlog of passengers," Tripp said.

It's a backlog that can cost travellers upwards of 20 minutes.

Sudbury Airport CEO Todd Tripp says an expanded waiting lounge is in the plans for the airport. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Tripp said he has a vision for what he'd like the airport to look like in the future, but he will wait to hear what consultants have to say on the state of the facility.

"What we will see happening is that we will start expanding out the terminal building and maybe putting a second floor on it," Tripp said. "but I will wait for the experts to come."

"I'm a little too close to the forest to see the trees so to speak , and I have a great vision of what I want to see but I have to wait for the others to come back and tell me what is realistic."

The airport also reported an increase in revenue per passenger, some of which can be attributed to the return of WestJet in 2017.

Tripp said after some consultants' reports come back, the Sudbury airport will be ready to move on the recommendations.