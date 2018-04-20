The Greater Sudbury Airport is receiving more than $1.7 million from the provincial government for transportation infrastructure.

Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault made the announcement on Friday. The money is coming from the province's Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

The province says the money will be used for upgrades to the airport's water system. It adds the money will be used for upgrades to make sure water supplies for fire suppression are up to standard.

The money will also make sure drinking water is safe and available at current and future airport facilities.

In addition, Porter Airlines is getting more than $50,000 from the province to establish a new maintenance facility at the airport in Sudbury.

"NOHFC's support of Porter's investment in a Sudbury aircraft maintenance base shows how the private sector can work with government to benefit local economies," Paul Moreira, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Porter said.

The province says the Porter project will create eight new full time jobs at the airport.