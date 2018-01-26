An investigation is underway after a workplace death at the Sudbury Airport.

Sudbury Police say they were called to the airport Thursday at 11:35 a.m.

Corporate communications coordinator Kaitlyn Dunn says police do not believe the death is criminal or suspicious in nature.

The Ministry of Labour, police and the coroner are investigating.

Coroner David Cameron says a post-mortem is scheduled for next week.

He says the final report on the death is several months away as investigators must examine the body, the scene and toxicology reports.



