A Sudbury accountant says new tax rules will affect people who have sold their homes in the past year or plan to in the future.

In the past, you didn't have to claim profits on the sale of your home when filing your taxes, said Fred Slade, however, now you have to — or you'll be fined.

In most cases, you won't be taxed if you made a profit on the sale of your home, Slade said.

"If you sold your house last year and you've already filed your return and you didn't fill that in, you can go back, you have to amend your return and do it," Slade said. "There is going to be a provision for late amendments but you definitely want to make that amendment yourself rather than have them find you."

Slade added it's not too late if you've already filed your taxes.

"Because it's a new rule, they're probably going to be fairly lenient for the first little while," Slade said. "But again, the onus of proof is always on the taxpayer when it comes to income tax law. It's not like criminal law. We have a lot of responsibly because it's a self reporting system. So the penalties for not reporting properly are severe."

Those penalties could range from $100 a month up to $8,000.

The deadline to file your taxes is the end of April.