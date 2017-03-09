Women are being celebrated this week as International Women's Day prompted rallies, marches and events to discuss women's issues.

This year also marks the 100 year anniversary since women were given the right to vote and CBC Sudbury decided to check the archives to see what that event looked like in 1917.

According to the archives, when the provincial law passed giving women the right to vote, there was no mention in the Sudbury Star.

The first Ontario election women voted in was not until 1918, but that same year, a federal law gave any female relative of a solider serving the First World War the right to vote.

This was partly because the main issue in the 1917 federal election was bringing in conscription, and the wives and mothers of soldiers were not likely to be in favour of that.

The election day coverage in the Sudbury Star featured a story about a brawl at a polling station in Verner, where a man brandishing a pistol was cut in the face by a bottle. But the only mention of women voting for the first time was buried in an article about the turnout in Copper Cliff, saying about 706 votes were cast, at least 175 of them by women.

Where are we now?

Tonight, the YWCA is hosting a free public forum called A Century of Women's Suffrage...Where are We Now?

Ann Decter, the YWCA's director of advocacy and public policy, says in the past 100 years, there have been many achievements for women including the right to vote, the right to have their own bank account, women being included in the charter of rights and the decriminalization of birth control.

However, she adds other issues still need be to be addressed both legally and culturally.

"It's 100 years since women got to vote, but we only see federally 26 per cent of MPs are women," she said.

"So obviously there's still social changes that need to happen to get that number up around parity."

Decter says some issues she would like to see addressed include violence against women, homelessness and pay equity.

The event by the YWCA will take place at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury at 7 p.m.